Insider Selling: Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Sells 8,022 Shares of Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,190,924.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Service Co. International stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,467. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.75. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the third quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

