Insider Selling: Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Sells 73,372 Shares of Stock

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 73,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,066,095.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kyle S. Ramachandran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Kyle S. Ramachandran sold 20,000 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $294,200.00.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market cap of $657.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.83.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 9.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 24.7% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

