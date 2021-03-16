Insider Selling: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,033. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,778 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

