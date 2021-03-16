Insider Selling: Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,234.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of LUV stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,858,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,033. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.70, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.
Southwest Airlines Company Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
