Insider Selling: Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director Sells 8,329 Shares of Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $558,959.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,076,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,051. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $67.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,462,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,834 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,736,000 after purchasing an additional 770,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,731,000 after purchasing an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

