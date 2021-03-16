Insider Selling: Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Major Shareholder Sells 156,584 Shares of Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Apollo Management Holdings Gp, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 94,400 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,336,704.00.

NYSE TALO traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 902,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,560. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $16.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.11 and a beta of 3.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

