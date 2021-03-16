Insider Selling: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Sells 13,880 Shares of Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:TDS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 43,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,213. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TDS. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.
About Telephone and Data Systems
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.
