Insider Selling: Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Sells 13,880 Shares of Stock

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TDS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.05. 43,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,213. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,452,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 399,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDS. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

