Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CMO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CMO Martyn Etherington sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $355,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 84,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,748,913.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after acquiring an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its position in Teradata by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,424 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after acquiring an additional 247,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teradata by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

