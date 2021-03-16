Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Insider Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) insider Aranthan Jones II sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $318,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,488.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 28,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,847. The company has a market capitalization of $961.55 million, a P/E ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 49,989 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VNDA. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

