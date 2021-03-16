Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Sells 7,612 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $747,041.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mithun Banarjee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Workiva alerts:

On Monday, March 15th, Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $737,319.05.

WK stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,225. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -73.29 and a beta of 1.28. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 79.60% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. Analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,410,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,807,000 after buying an additional 171,938 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,582,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Workiva by 213.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after buying an additional 802,399 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,033,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,670,000 after buying an additional 196,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,028,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,357,000 after buying an additional 432,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.