Insider Selling: Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Sells 7,613 Shares of Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,613 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $737,319.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,902,092.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mithun Banarjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of Workiva stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68.

Shares of Workiva stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.86. 22,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. Workiva Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Workiva by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Workiva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

