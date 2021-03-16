Insider Selling: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Sells 20,129 Shares of Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) COO Thomas Joseph O’connor III sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $201,692.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,663.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

YELL traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,016,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,493. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $10.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

YRC Worldwide, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the YRC Freight and Regional Transportation segments. The YRC Freight segment focuses on longer haul business opportunities with national, regional, and international services.

