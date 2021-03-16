Insider Selling: Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Sells 4,699 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Remo Canessa sold 33,572 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total transaction of $6,164,490.64.

Shares of ZS stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,174,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,574. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.89 and its 200 day moving average is $172.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.89 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -204.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Zscaler by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.19.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

