Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Tops $0.0266 on Major Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 16th. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $6,938.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0266 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.57 or 0.00651446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00071374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 284,169,022 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

