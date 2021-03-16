Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $245.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) will post sales of $245.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.07 million. Insulet reported sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

PODD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $282.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $269.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 612.60 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $298.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.96.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

