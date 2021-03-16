Insured Finance Trading Up 5.8% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $8.60 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $253.14 or 0.00457017 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.54 or 0.00062356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00054086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00106625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00072167 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $320.12 or 0.00577940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000511 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,094,972 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

