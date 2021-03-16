INT (INT) Market Cap Reaches $4.34 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, INT has traded up 20.5% against the dollar. INT has a total market cap of $4.34 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00049642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.58 or 0.00652325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00069663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00026054 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00035134 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

