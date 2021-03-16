Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Jean M. Hobby Sells 2,100 Shares

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Jean M. Hobby sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $199,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,098.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Integer stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.15. 131,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,780. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.89.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Integer by 29.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.