IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock Price Up 1.9%

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP)’s share price shot up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 497.50 ($6.50) and last traded at GBX 497 ($6.49). 278,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 431,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 487.50 ($6.37).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 516.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 515.27.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

