Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Up 37.5% in February

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the February 11th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 621,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Integrated Media Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Integrated Media Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMTE stock opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.83. Integrated Media Technology has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.31.

Integrated Media Technology Limited develops, sells, and distributes 3D autostereoscopic display (ASD) technology products and services in Australia, Hong Kong, and China. It offers 3D conversion equipment and software; ASD video walls, ASD digital signage displays, ASD PC monitors, and ASD mobile phones and tablets; and 2D/3D content management and distribution systems.

