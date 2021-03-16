Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.74 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) to report sales of $17.74 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.48 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.60 billion. Intel reported sales of $19.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $74.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.14 billion to $80.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $75.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.84 billion to $81.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 344,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after buying an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Intel by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.