Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 344,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,863,000 after acquiring an additional 8,259 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 42,336 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Intel by 9.9% in the third quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.08. 472,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,808,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.42. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

