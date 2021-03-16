Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.75) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Intellia Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

In related news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $4,753,312.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 11,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $861,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 895,281 shares of company stock worth $55,527,038 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,077,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.44. The stock had a trading volume of 26,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,600. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $92.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)

