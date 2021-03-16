Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Intellicheck posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intellicheck.

IDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Intellicheck by 567.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 2.23.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

