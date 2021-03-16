Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Intellicheck posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellicheck.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDN opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of -280.00 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

