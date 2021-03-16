Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as high as $0.21. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 27,497 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.17.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

