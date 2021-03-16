Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody Sells 931 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $73,036.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Jonathan Brody also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $23,427.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10.

On Thursday, March 4th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 933 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $69,443.19.

On Monday, March 1st, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 931 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $70,886.34.

On Friday, February 26th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 930 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.07, for a total transaction of $67,955.10.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,862 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $135,888.76.

On Friday, February 19th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 1,863 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $138,607.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 934 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $69,984.62.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 918 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $65,251.44.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Jonathan Brody sold 885 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $64,516.50.

IBKR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 745,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,970. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.70 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

