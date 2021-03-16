Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $901,280.76 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $2,624,053.32.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $2,543,614.04.

On Thursday, March 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,490,575.85.

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $2,352,510.28.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. 745,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,970. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.50 million. Research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

