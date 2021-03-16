Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 33,453 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total transaction of $2,624,053.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 11,546 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total transaction of $901,280.76.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total transaction of $2,618,818.47.

On Monday, March 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $2,543,614.04.

On Thursday, March 4th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,490,575.85.

On Monday, March 1st, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,451 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,546,290.12.

On Friday, February 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,452 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $2,444,003.12.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,219 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $4,833,987.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70.

On Thursday, February 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,092 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $2,352,510.28.

IBKR traded down $1.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. 745,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,970. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average is $58.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.70 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

