Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $919,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock worth $3,983,866 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,148. The stock has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

