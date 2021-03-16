International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,638 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.09. 69,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,107,108. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $135.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

