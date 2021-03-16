International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decrease of 29.1% from the February 11th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 806,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

International Isotopes stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,440. International Isotopes has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About International Isotopes

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services. The company operates in five segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, and Radiological Services.

