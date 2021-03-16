International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Gap Down to $105.80

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.80 ($1.38), but opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.34). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 105.69 ($1.38), with a volume of 1,722,217 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.98, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of £236.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 76.10.

About International Personal Finance (LON:IPF)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

