Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) PT Raised to $25.00

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XENT. Canaccord Genuity raised Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

NASDAQ XENT opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.29, a current ratio of 11.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 52-week low of $5.97 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.62. The firm has a market cap of $727.01 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. The business had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 18,587.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,459,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 247.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,482,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,389 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,438 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2,746.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,036,000 after purchasing an additional 898,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,199,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.