Intuit’s (INTU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.
INTU stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.06. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.
In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.
