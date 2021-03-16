Intuit’s (INTU) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $460.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.05.

INTU stock opened at $396.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.06. The stock has a market cap of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,876,094. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

