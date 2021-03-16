Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Increased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,303,000. Tlwm acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,484,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,679,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000.

BSCM opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $21.95.

