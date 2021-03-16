Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.04

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.90, with a volume of 20704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IVZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.31%.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

