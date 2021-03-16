Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Harvard Management Co. Inc.

Harvard Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.9% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $35,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.67 on Tuesday, hitting $321.50. 2,642,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,080,059. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.