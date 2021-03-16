Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the February 11th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock opened at $65.67 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.80.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

