Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for OptimizeRx (OPRX)

3/3/2021 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – OptimizeRx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

2/25/2021 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – OptimizeRx had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OptimizeRx stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $63.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.05. The firm has a market cap of $767.24 million, a PE ratio of -120.13 and a beta of 0.82.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $194,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,089.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPRX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,132,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth about $6,977,000. Venator Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 312,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 217,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 1,818.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 80,992 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 985,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the period. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

