Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (AAPL, ACAD, AQB, ASXC, AUTL, CDXC, CHEK, CRBP, CVX, DKNG)

March 16th, 2021


Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 16th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $175.00 price target on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Raymond James.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Redburn Partners.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $1.50.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Scotiabank. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $73.00.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Northcoast Research.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $460.00 price target on the stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $56.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $143.00.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $17.00.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $129.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $94.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Argus.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has a $0.40 target price on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a $19.50 target price on the stock.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co..

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $51.00.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its strong-buy rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $78.00.

