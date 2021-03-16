Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (BNR, DHER, ENGI, EVK, MPB, NG, NMR, NSCO, NSSC, NTES)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, March 16th:

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) was given a €75.00 ($88.24) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) was given a €140.00 ($164.71) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Engie (EPA:ENGI)

was given a €15.30 ($18.00) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €32.50 ($38.24) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovaGold Resources is a gold and copper company engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Alaska and Western Canada. The Company is rapidly moving to production at its hundred percent owned Nome Operations in Alaska, which includes Rock Creek, Big Hurrah and Nome Gold. NovaGold recently announced its partnership with Teck Cominco to build the Galore Creek copper-gold mine in northwestern British Columbia, with NovaGold and Teck Cominco each owning 50% of the project once Teck Cominco has completed its partnership requirements. “

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Nesco Holdings I Inc. is a provider of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets primarily in North America. It also offers maintenance, repair, upgrade and installation of critical infrastructure assets including electric lines, telecommunications networks and rail systems. Nesco Holdings I Inc., formerly known as Capitol Investment Corp. IV, is based in Fort Wayne, United States. “

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NV5 Holding Inc. offers professional, technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. The company focuses on business services which include construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering, energy services, program management, and environmental services. It operates in California, Colorado, Utah, Florida and New Jersey. NV5 Holding Inc. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida. “

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Quidel Corp. discovers, develops, manufactures and markets point-of-care, rapid diagnostic tests for detection of medical conditions and illnesses. These products provide accurate, rapid and cost-effective diagnostic information for acute and chronic conditions that affect women’s health throughout the phases of their lives including reproductive status, pregnancy management and osteoporosis. Quidel also provides point-of-care diagnostics for infectious diseases, including influenza A and B, strep throat, H. pylori infection, chlamydia and infectious mononucleosis. “

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “UNIQURE B.V. is involved in developing gene therapy for patients of genetic or acquired diseases. It offers Glybera for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan metabolic disease. The company’s product pipeline includes which are in clinical trials are additional adeno-associated virus consist of AMT-060, AMT-021, AMT-110 and AAV2/glial. UNIQURE B.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

