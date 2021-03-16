Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 16th (ALLE, ANAB, ARZTY, ATI, AZN, BCS, BLUE, CARR, CLLS, CMS)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, March 16th:

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00.

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Mizuho currently has $69.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $43.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $67.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $75.00.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) was upgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating. KeyCorp currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a reduce rating.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $3.50 price target on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

Maanshan Iron & Steel (OTCMKTS:MAANF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) was upgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. Piper Sandler currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $9.00.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $238.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $222.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a hold rating to a buy rating. Needham & Company LLC currently has $229.00 price target on the stock.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $86.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $130.00 price target on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $3.00.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $129.00.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a buy rating.

Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $47.00 price target on the stock.

Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

