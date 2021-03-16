Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA):

3/11/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

3/8/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Chardan Capital from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 50,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,671. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.61. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.60). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 21,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $540,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $91,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,834.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,801. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRNA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,009,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

