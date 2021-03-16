Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for National Bank of Canada (NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE: NA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$87.00.

3/2/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$92.00 to C$89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$85.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$86.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$88.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$88.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$77.00.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$79.00 to C$85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$77.00 to C$85.00.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$89.00 to C$98.00.

2/25/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$76.00 to C$81.00.

2/19/2021 – National Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$74.50 to C$76.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$87.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$71.97. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$87.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

