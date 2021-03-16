Investors Purchase High Volume of Synchronoss Technologies Put Options (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,879 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,060% compared to the average volume of 1,110 put options.

Shares of SNCR stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,544. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $195.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. Analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchronoss Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

