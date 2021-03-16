Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,423 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,123 call options.

NASDAQ:CDEV traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,585,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 6.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Centennial Resource Development has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $6.25.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,274,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after acquiring an additional 302,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

