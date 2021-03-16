IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0023 on Top Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. IONChain has a total market cap of $275,620.55 and approximately $3,213.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00049543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.66 or 0.00653241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00070530 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026044 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00034973 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain (IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

IONChain Token Trading

