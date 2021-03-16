IONChain (IONC) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,923.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. IONChain has a market cap of $276,568.94 and $4,923.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IONChain has traded up 9.5% against the dollar. One IONChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00049592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.70 or 0.00662378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00026124 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00035380 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a token. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

