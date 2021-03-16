IOTA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $117.54 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.69 billion and approximately $117.54 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for approximately $1.33 or 0.00002356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000042 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00059873 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000202 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

