iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co owned approximately 1.79% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $408,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB remained flat at $$54.62 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,026,484. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.